NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Florida man arrested Friday morning in connection with the series of suspected explosive devices sent to notable Democrats around the country has been identified.

The Department of Justice confirmed the arrest of Cesar Sayoc at around 11 a.m.

Sayoc is a 56-year-old man in who was taken into custody in South Florida. He has ties to New York and Florida court documents list his place of birth as Brooklyn.

Sayoc has a criminal history in Florida’s Broward County stemming from an arrest in 2015.

A law enforcement source told CBS News that DNA evidence on one of the 12 devices sent out played a part in leading investigators to the Florida resident.

A van linked to Sayoc, which is being combed over by investigators, appeared to have several images of President Trump on it. It also reportedly featured several anti-Democrat images, including some of the same Democrats who were sent suspicious packages this week.

On Sayoc’s social media accounts, the 56-year-old can be seen attending pro-Trump gatherings in 2016.

WATCH: Social media video shows mail bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc attending pro-Trump rally in Oct. 2016 https://t.co/QOC2JDvOIU pic.twitter.com/GsCKtEjYKD — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 26, 2018

