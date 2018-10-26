BreakingFlorida Man Arrested In Series Of Suspicious Packages Targeting Top Democrats; Additional Packages Found In NY And Fla.
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cesar Sayoc, explosive device mailings, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Florida man arrested Friday morning in connection with the series of suspected explosive devices sent to notable Democrats around the country has been identified.

The Department of Justice confirmed the arrest of Cesar Sayoc at around 11 a.m.

Sayoc is a 56-year-old man in who was taken into custody in South Florida. He has ties to New York and Florida court documents list his place of birth as Brooklyn.

Sayoc has a criminal history in Florida’s Broward County stemming from an arrest in 2015.

MORE: How To Spot A Suspicious Package

A law enforcement source told CBS News that DNA evidence on one of the 12 devices sent out played a part in leading investigators to the Florida resident.

cesarsayocfb01 Who Is Cesar Sayoc? What We Know About Suspicious Package Suspect So Far

Cesar Sayoc (credit: Cesar Altieri Randazzo/Facebook)

A van linked to Sayoc, which is being combed over by investigators, appeared to have several images of President Trump on it. It also reportedly featured several anti-Democrat images, including some of the same Democrats who were sent suspicious packages this week.

On Sayoc’s social media accounts, the 56-year-old can be seen attending pro-Trump gatherings in 2016.

CBS New York will have more on the investigation into Cesar Sayoc and the explosive device mailings throughout the day

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s