NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The NYPD on Friday identified the pair of bodies pulled from the Hudson River earlier this week as two missing sisters from Fairfax, Virginia.

Police say Rotana Farea, 22, and Tala Farea, 16, were found Wednesday fully clothed and bound together with duct tape floating just offshore near Riverside Park.

riversideparksketches Bound Bodies Found Floating In Hudson River Identified As Missing Virginia Sisters

Police have released sketches of two women whose bodies were found in the Hudson River off Riverside Park on Oct. 24, 2018. (credit: NYPD)

Tala was last seen August 24th, according to a posting on the website of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The alert said Tala might be with her sister.

Sources tell CBS2 investigators are leaning towards the theory that the sisters may have jumped off the George Washington Bridge as part of a suicide pact.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of the sisters’ death.

