NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Local law enforcement is on high alert following a mass shooting in Pennsylvania Saturday morning.

Eleven people have been killed and a number of others, including police officers, were injured after a shooting at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

Police sources tell CBS Pittsburgh that the gunman, identified as 48-year-old Robert Bowers, walked into the building and yelled “all Jews must die.”

FBI officials are reportedly investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

In New York City, the NYPD has announced that its counterterrorism units are being deployed in response to the mass shooting.

We continue to closely monitor the active shooter incident in Pittsburgh. Currently, there is no nexus to New York City. However, we have redeployed our Counterterrorism teams out of an abundance of caution. #NYPDProtecting pic.twitter.com/b9ofQnwtgz — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) October 27, 2018

“The NYPD is deploying heavy weapons teams, including the officers from the Critical Response Command and the Strategic Response Team, to houses of worship across the City,” NYPD officials said in a statement Saturday.

“Additionally, sector cars in every command across New York City will be making additional visits to ensure the safety of all of our residents. Currently, there is no nexus to New York. But these steps are being taken until further information is learned about the events in Pittsburgh by the NYPD.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo has also ordered State Police to patrol around Jewish center and houses of worship across New York State.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder have taken similar action on Long Island following the shooting.

President Trump also addressed the tragedy before boarding Air Force One and while speaking at the Future Farmers of America Convention in Indianapolis.

Events in Pittsburgh are far more devastating than originally thought. Spoke with Mayor and Governor to inform them that the Federal Government has been, and will be, with them all the way. I will speak to the media shortly and make further statement at Future Farmers of America. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Trump was asked about revisiting gun laws and said if those inside had protection, “maybe it could have been a much different situation.”

“Anti-Semitism and the widespread persecution of Jews represents one of the ugliest and darkest features of human history,” the president said Saturday. “There must be no tolerance for anti-Semitism in America or for any form of religious or racial hatred or prejudice.”

The horrific shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue targeting our Jewish brothers & sisters was more than senseless violence, it was an attack on all people of faith. We pray for those killed and injured as we stand in solidarity against anti-Semitism & hatred wherever it occurs. — Cardinal Dolan (@CardinalDolan) October 27, 2018

Local religious and political leaders offered their condolences to the victims in Saturday’s shooting. Timothy Cardinal Dolan called the massacre “an attack on all people of faith.”

“We pray for those killed and injured as we stand in solidarity against anti-Semitism & hatred wherever it occurs,” the archbishop of the New York Diocese said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called anti-Semitism “a dangerous cancer on our society.”

Anti-semitism is a dangerous cancer on our society. We cannot be silent. Stand up. Speak up. Challenge it in every form. To our Jewish neighbors and communities: Your city stands with you. We will protect you. And together we will defeat this hatred. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 27, 2018

“To our Jewish neighbors and communities: Your city stands with you,” de Blasio said. “We will protect you. And together we will defeat this hatred.”

New York grieves for those who were killed and prays for those who were injured in this heinous anti-Semitic attack in Pittsburgh. As a nation we must stand together and stand against the corrosive and destructive forces of hate in all of its forms. pic.twitter.com/eyBfd11tS7 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 27, 2018

“The New York family grieves for those who were killed and prays for those who were injured in this heinous and horrific mass shooting,” Governor Cuomo said, calling for the country to “stand together and stand against the corrosive and destructive forces of hate in all its forms.”

De Blasio and leaders from the NYPD were expected to brief the public on security measures outside Park East Synagogue on the Upper East Side Saturday evening.