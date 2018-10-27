  • TV10/55

Weather

Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Things will begin to quiet down as we head through the afternoon, but not before causing some issues.

1027weather2 10/27 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph occurred this morning along the coast, with 30-40 mph gusts inland. The other big story is the coastal flooding. While high tides were this morning along ocean, back bays won’t crest until early this afternoon. Coastal Flood Warnings continue for all shorelines.

1027weather1 10/27 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

By this evening, we’re still left with showers but the winds will be dying down.

1027weather3 10/27 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Sunday is a much drier day with temps in the mid 50s!

