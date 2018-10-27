NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In addition to flooding and traffic problems across the Tri-State area, Saturday’s wet weather was also blamed for a series of manhole fires on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Flames and smoke shot out of one manhole on E. 74th Street and 3rd AVenue just after 5 p.m.

Smoke could be seen coming out of another manhole nearby.

In response, firefighters cordoned off the intersection for several hours.

Con Edison says power in the area was not affected, and there were no reports of any injuries.

Elsewhere in the city, the stormy weather had some folks dodging flying flying objects, sitting in traffic, or waiting for power to get restored.

Utility crews in Queens braved gusty winds as they elevated to the tops of poles to replace power lines that were twisted, tangled, and toppled after a massive tree slammed into a car.

Getting around parts of the city also proved challenging, with cars forced to trudge through tire-deep water on the FDR Drive.

NYC Ferry service to Rockaway was also suspended in the early morning hours as the nor’easter swept through the area.

Luckily, no injuries connected to the storm were immediately reported.