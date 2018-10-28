  • TV10/55

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Sandy and Bambi.

Sandy is a three and a half year-old Hound mix with beautiful soulful eyes. She weighs 96 pounds and is currently on a diet.

1028sandy Furry Friend Finder: Sandy And Bambi

Three and a half year-old Hound mix Sandy. (Credit: CBS2)

Sandy is a real people person! She loves all the attention she can get. For Halloween she is dressed as a Russian Princess!

Bambi is an adorable five-month-old, five-pound Chihuahua puppy. She looks like a deer, but is dressed as a bunny for Halloween.

1028bambi Furry Friend Finder: Sandy And Bambi

Five-month-old Chihuahua puppy Bambi. (Credit: CBS2)

Quiet and very loving, like Sandy, she is also a real people person and just loves to cuddle with you.

We also have a “Furry Friend Update” Sunday morning.

We’re super excited to say that last week’s Furry Friend Finder, five-year-old Matthew was adopted by new owners Patricia and William.

1028matthew Furry Friend Finder: Sandy And Bambi

Five-year-old Matthew with his new owners. (Credit: CBS2)

He also has a new sister, nine-year-old Shih-poo, Lyla.

The family say they saw Matthew on Furry Friend Finder and it was true love.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.

