Hurricane Sandy, long beach, Superstorm Sandy

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Monday is the sixth anniversary of Hurricane Sandy and one local community that was devastated by the storm is commemorating the victims and first responders.

Officials from Long Beach in Nassau County say the ocean-side community is still reeling from Sandy which caused $10s of millions in damages, but the community has come a long way.

“We have a number of (residents), probably hundreds of residents, that are still not in their homes since Sandy,” said Long Beach Council Vice President Chumi Diamond. “We’ve taken, the last six years, a number of different steps to ensure that we’re better prepared going forward for storms.”

“Our boardwalk has been rebuilt, the beach has been replenished with a dune, we are far better off but there’s still so much more to go – especially on the bay side,” said State Sen. Todd Kaminsky

The boardwalk alone cost the City of Long Beach more than $42 million to rebuild.

