NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Jury selection will get underway Monday in the terror trial of a man accused of setting off a poorly constructed pipe bomb near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Akayed Ullah, a Bangladeshi immigrant, allegedly strapped the bomb to his body and partially detonated the device inside a passageway that links the Times Square subway station to the bus terminal in Midtown.

He told authorities he “did it for the Islamic State,” according to a federal criminal complaint.

Watch: Pipe Bomb Partially Explodes Near Port Authority Bus Terminal

Ullah was indicted on five counts in the December 2017 attack, including providing material support to terrorists and using a weapon of mass destruction. He pleaded not guilty in January.

Authorities said Ullah, who lived in Brooklyn, moved to the United States on an immigrant visa in 2011 before later becoming a legal, permanent resident.

He was hospitalized with serious burns after the attack. Five other people suffered minor injuries.