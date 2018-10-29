GLEN ROCK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police posted dashcam video from Saturday to remind drivers about the importance of the New Jersey’s “Move Over” law.
In the video from the Glen rock Police Department, an officer and a couple of Department of Transportation workers are shown out of their vehicles when an SUV comes zooming by, crashing into one of the parked cars. Luckily no one was hurt.
New Jersey law requires drivers to move over one lane when they’re approaching any parked vehicles with red, blue or amber flashing lights.
Passed in 2009, the law was designed to protect emergency workers and make room for ambulances, police cars and other emergency vehicles passing through. While some drivers instinctively already do this, many times police and motorists have been injured or killed at the side of the road.
New York’s version went into effect on Jan. 1, 2012, and was later expanded to include hazard vehicles such as tow trucks.
