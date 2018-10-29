NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down on Fishers Island Monday morning.

The EF0 tornado started as a waterspout before climbing onshore at around 7:35 a.m. It moved across part of the island and then headed back into the water, officials said.

The tornado packed maximum sustained winds of 65-85 mph.

Authorities said numerous trees and power lines were knocked down, and some small buildings were lifted off their foundations.

Power outages are reported across the island, and numerous boats were tossed around near the water, officials said.

Fishers Island is part of the Suffolk County town of Southold and is located near the Connecticut coast.