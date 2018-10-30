  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Cyclist, Local TV, New York, private garbage trucks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A cyclist was been struck by a private sanitation truck near the corner of Fifth Avenue and 47th Street late Monday night.

Authorities say EMT’s rushed the victim to New York Presbyterian Hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

Police are questioning the driver but right now it’s too early to tell if charges will be filed.

1029bike Amid Reckless Driver Crackdown, Cyclist Hit By Private Garbage Truck

Private garbage truck strikes cyclist in midtown. (Credit: CBS2)

This incident comes as the NYPD is launching a city-wide crackdown on private garbage trucks.

MORE: NYPD Cracking Down On Private Garbage Carters Gone Rogue

A CBS2 investigation exposed reckless and dangerous driving habits as officers handed out nearly 50 tickets for serious violations last week.

Drivers were caught speeding, running red lights, and going the wrong way on one way streets.

The details surrounding this collision are still being investigated.

CBS New York will have more on this developing story.

