LODI, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Lodi school teacher allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with an underage student and also exchanged sexually explicit photos and videos, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Stephanie Carafa, 32, faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors say they received information about the alleged sexting last Friday. A subsequent investigation revealed Carafa, who teaches at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Lodi, had also allegedly engaged in sexual conduct, prosecutors said.

She was arrested on Saturday and will appear before a judge this coming Friday.