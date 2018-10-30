Filed Under:Local TV, Lodi, Sexting, sexting arrest, Teacher arrested

LODI, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Lodi school teacher allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with an underage student and also exchanged sexually explicit photos and videos, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Stephanie Carafa, 32, faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

loditeacherarrested Lodi Teacher Faces Charges For Alleged Sexual Contact, Sending Explicit Photos And Videos With Underage Student

Stephanie Carafa (credit: Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office)

Prosecutors say they received information about the alleged sexting last Friday. A subsequent investigation revealed Carafa, who teaches at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Lodi, had also allegedly engaged in sexual conduct, prosecutors said.

She was arrested on Saturday and will appear before a judge this coming Friday.

