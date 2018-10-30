Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Local TV, New York, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An interfaith vigil will be held Tuesday in Manhattan to honor the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, the worst attack on Jews in U.S. history.

This comes as funerals are held for the first of the 11 victims, and President Donald Trump visits the city.

Full Coverage From CBS Pittsburgh:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Cardinal Timothy Dolan and other faith leaders are expected to attend Tuesday’s vigil at Central Synagogue on Lexington Avenue.

Dolan spoke during another gathering Sunday night, saying, “in this city, we get along, we love one another.”

NYC Religious Leaders On Pa. Synagogue Attack: ‘We Are All In This Together’ 

Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. and the service will start at 8:15 p.m.

