NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a knife-wielding man they say robbed four people in the Mott Haven section of Queens.

Last Wednesday night, the suspect came up behind a 50-year-old woman and placed a knife to her neck, police said. He made off with her purse, worth about $1,600.

A short time later, the man slashed a 41-year-old woman stole her cellphone, police said. He then cut a 26-year-old woman and took her purse. Both victims were treated for minor injuries and released.

Then on Sunday night, the suspect allegedly placed a knife to a 20-year-old man’s neck and cut him while removing his wallet. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury,

Police described the robber as a Hispanic man, 20 to 30 years old, last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.