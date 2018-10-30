  • TV10/55On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) – A Carpool Karaoke dream becomes a reality for “The Late Late Show” host James Corden when the one and only Barbra Streisand joins him for a ride on the streets of L.A.

The star of the 1976 version of “A Star Is Born” gave Corden a hard time about getting into the sing-along.

“Do you mind if we listen to some music?” asked Corden.

“I don’t usually put the radio on to hear music,” said Streisand. “So do you really have to hear music?”

“Don’t tell me not to live just sit and putter,” answered Corden, drifting into her “Don’t Rain On My Parade” lyrics. “Don’t bring around the cloud to rain on my parade…”

The pair can be seen on CBS2 Thursday night at 12:35 a.m.

