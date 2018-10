ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) -Three children suffered serious injuries after a head-on collision in Elmont Wednesday afternoon.

One of the cars involved in the crash hurtled onto the sidewalk, hitting the children. The car was left overturned.

The injuries are said to be serious and a Medevac helicopter was rushed to the scene.

It happened at around 3:40 p.m. at Elmont Road and Dutch Broadway.

