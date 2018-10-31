BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Four people, including two young boys, were rushed to the hospital following a scary chain reaction car crash in Bayonne Wednesday night.

Mayor Jimmy Davis says two cars were approaching the intersection of Avenue C and 16th Street when they collided, causing one of the vehicles to jump the curb and strike the four victims around 8 p.m.

The victims were all taken to Jersey City Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the children, ages one and five, were trick or treating at the time of the collision.

“The weather was beautiful, there was kids with parents, family, trick or treating, it was a great day,” the mayor said. “It was a shame we had to deal with this accident tonight.”

Investigators say both drivers remained at the scene, and no one was under arrest in connection to the crash.