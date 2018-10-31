  • TV10/55On Air

CLIFTON, N.J.

CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A tractor trailer crashed with another truck and several vehicles on Route 3 in Clifton Wednesday.

The crash took place at around 11 a.m. in the westbound lanes Route 3 between the Main Avenue and Route 21 exit.

One of the axles of the tractor-trailer wound up on the divider between the eastbound and westbound lanes.

The crash caused extensive traffic in the area. The westbound lanes were shut down in the aftermath.

Three people were injured, but none of the injuries were considered life threatening, authorities said.

