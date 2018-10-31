  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Social media and bird watchers are abuzz over a rare duck sighting in Central Park.

The Mandarin duck, known for its multicolored feathers and hot pink bill, is native to East Asia. The big question: Why is it here, in the middle of Manhattan?

How it got here is a mystery. None of the zoos in New York City are missing a duck, and ducks are not allowed to be kept as pets in the city.

However, in areas surrounding the city, they can be kept as pets. Many bird watchers believe the duck was a domestic pet that got loose and found its way to the park.

The duck was first spotted Oct. 10 in the pond near East 59th Street.

It disappeared for two weeks, and then reappeared this past Sunday.

Since then, bird watchers and photographers have been flocking to the park to get a glimpse of the bird.

