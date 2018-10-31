PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Fifteen schools and some neighboring preschool centers were told to put students under “shelter in place” mode after Paterson Public Schools officials were alerted to threats against Eastside High School and the John F. Kennedy Educational Complex.

Superintendent Eileen F. Shafer released the following statement Wednesday:

Today, district officials were alerted to threats against Eastside High School and the John F. Kennedy Educational Complex. Similar threats against schools in other districts have been reported. Together with our law-enforcement partners, we conducted a thorough and comprehensive threat assessment. Paterson Police, the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, and the State Police are investigating the matter.

Chopper 2 Investigating Schools Under Shelter In Place Order



Under a “shelter in place” order, classes continue but students and staff are told not leave the school building.

Other Paterson schools placed under the “shelter in place” order were the Edward W. Kilpatrick School, the Roberto Clemente School, the New Roberto Clemente School, the Great Falls Academy, PANTHER Academy and Public Schools 5, 6, 11, 14, 15, 16, 19, 24, and 27, as well as neighboring preschool centers.

According to the district, all Halloween activities scheduled for today in the district were held indoors. All after school activities throughout the district were cancelled, with the exception of one athletic practice that was be held indoors.