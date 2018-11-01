BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Four people, including two children, were hurt in a Halloween night crash Wednesday in New Jersey.

Police in Bayonne said it started when two vehicles collided and one plowed onto a crowded sidewalk.

As CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reports, debris and crime scene tape now sit where groups of trick-or-treaters had been walking moments before the crash.

“The car hit our brick wall, so it sounded like the building was falling,” witness Alicia Rivera said.

Investigators are working to figure out exactly what caused the collision. Police said one car jumped the curb and onto the sidewalk – right into two boys, ages 1 and 5 years old, and a woman with them. A 26-year-old man also suffered broken bones.

“It kind of sounded like a metal car going into a metal pole, but it wasn’t a pole, it was person, the person went down,” said another witness.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue C and 16th Street.

“One of the vehicles that was traveling east on 16th Street up on the sidewalk going westbound,” Mayor James David said Wednesday night.

Both drivers claimed they had the right of way and stayed on the scene. No charges have been filed.

“There were a ton of kids outside, all over the place,” said Rivera.

“The weather was beautiful, there was kids our with their parents, with family, trick-or-treating and everything. It was a great day, it’s a shame we had to deal with this accident,” the mayor said.

All four pedestrians are expected to survive.