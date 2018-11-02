NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A beauty store brawl was caught on camera last week in Queens.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 23 at My Hair & Beauty Supply on Jamaica Avenue.

Police said a 57-year-old employee confronted group of three women as they tried to steal $87 worth of wigs.

The women can be seen on surveillance video punching, kicking and shoving the worker into a display shelf before running off.

Watch: Surveillance Video Shows Women Punch, Kick Worker

Police described one suspect as a black woman, 25 years old with a medium build, dark complexion and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a do-rag, black jacket with colored patches on the front, blue jeans and black work boots.

The other suspects were described as adult black women with dark complexions. One was wearing a red jacket and black pants, and the other had on a black hat, dark gray jacket, red hoodie and black jeans.

Police said the store employee refused medical attention.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.