NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD hate crime task force is investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti was found inside a Brooklyn synagogue ahead of a political event hosted by “Broad City” star Ilana Glazer.

Once the vandalism was discovered inside Union Temple in Prospect Heights, organizers decided to prioritize safety and cancel the event.

Police said the suspect entered the synagogue Thursday evening with a black marker and wrote several hate words, including anti-Semitic graffiti.

The vandal also drew a picture of the Puerto Rican flag and wrote “Free P.R.”

Prior to pulling the plug, Glazer excitedly took to Instagram to share who would be attending the event.

“I’ll also be interviewing two local candidates running tight political races: Andrew Gounardes of South Brooklyn and Jim Gaughran of Long Island. They are also, they just happen to be good men, which is nice to see,” she said. “Don’t you worry, we will be hooking you up with volunteering canvassing opportunities this weekend.”

CBS2 reached out to the comedian, candidates and temple for comment.

Democratic candidate for State Senate Andrew Gounardes released a statement, which read in part, “Tonight’s attack, right here in a temple in Brooklyn–is a painful reminder that anti-semitism and prejudice are alive and well in our own community. I commend the NYPD for their quick response and believe whoever committed this hate crime should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Now more than ever, we have an obligation to reaffirm our commitment to tolerance and send a clear message that any individual or group who promotes violence and hate is not welcome in our City.”

This comes less than a week after 11 people were shot and killed inside a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. The NYPD has increased patrols around places of worship and will be out for Shabbat on Friday night.