NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 29-year-old man.

The NYPD says Conor P. Glannon was last seen inside his upper Manhattan apartment on Claremont Avenue the night of October 25th.

He’s described as a 6’4″ tall, 170 pound white man with hazel eyes and brown hair who was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, black sweatpants, and gray sneakers.

Police say they’re concerned about Glannon’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.