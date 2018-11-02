NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The leaves are falling and so are prices.

November is packed with deals leading up to Black Friday and beyond.

Shopping expert Trae Bodge, with SlickDeals.net, told CBS2’s Alex Denis shoppers can even find deals earlier in the month.

“We’re seeing strong deals in the apparel space, especially fall apparel, anywhere from 30 to almost 70 percent off,” she said. “I’m seeing a lot of deals from stores like Macy’s and Target.”

Don’t wait too long, though. Most of those sales end the second week of the month.

Now is also a good time to upgrade phones and load up on accessories.

“With the new iPhone models that just have come out, you’re not going to find any good deals on those brand new models,” said Bodge. “Look at Walmart, Target, Best Buy – those other retailers that sell Apple – to look for those older generation phones and look for discounts.”

But if last year is any indication, prices will be slashed on tablets, gaming systems and TVs.

“TV deals – we do see a few now from Best Buy, Walmart, stores like that. But I kind of consider them to be teaser deals,” Bodge said. “The discounts will become deeper and deeper as we get closer to Cyber Monday.”

Bodge suggests consumers should do research now and prepare for pop-up sales.

“Set a deal alert on a site like Slick Deals so you’ll be alerted to when the item goes on sale and you can pounce on it then. Because as we know, around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, some of these deals come and go very quickly,” she said. “For instance with Amazon’s lightning deals, and Walmart has those quick deals that come and go. So you don’t want to miss out.”

So is Black Friday or Cyber Monday the better day to shop? Bodge said the sales are comparable so it’s a matter of whether you’d rather shop from the comfort of your home or brave the crowds for the experience of pop-up parties and door busters.