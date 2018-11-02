PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey lawmakers announced Friday phase 3 of the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park improvement project: The quarry lawn.

The project aims to turn a former industrial site on the Passaic river into a recreation destination.

“National parks, by their purpose, are meant to tell a story,” said N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy. “Here at Paterson’s Great Falls, the quarry lawn will become that space. A place for the community to celebrate and unite, for families to play, for visitors and passersby to simply enjoy.”

The project includes the creation of space for community events, performances, picnics, festivals as well as an open lawn area on the grounds of the former textile printing industrial complex.

