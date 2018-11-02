NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A disabled Amtrak train is causing delays in and out of Penn Station for the Friday morning commute.

The maintenance train broke down inside the North Tube of the Hudson River Tunnel around 6 a.m.

SERVICE ADVISORY: Due to disabled track equipment in the Hudson River Tunnel Trains are operating on limited tracks in and out of NYP and may experience 30 min delays. Updates to follow as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) November 2, 2018

Amtrak and New Jersey Transit said riders should expect up to 60-minute delays for the morning rush.

NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes will be cross-honored by PATH, NJT Bus and private carrier buses.

NJ Transit trains are subject to up to 30-minute delays in and out of PSNY due to disabled Amtrak track equipment in the North Tube of the Hudson River Tunnel. NJ Transit rail tickets/passes will be cross-honored by PATH, NJT Bus and private carrier buses. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) November 2, 2018

Amtrak said it “regrets any inconvenience.”

“Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will gladly waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL,” the agency said in a statement. “Anyone planning to travel should check their train status on Amtrak.com or our smartphone apps prior to departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.

The Long Island Rail Road said riders should expect congestion and possible track changes.

