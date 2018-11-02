VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An armored car was stolen from in front of a bank in Valley Stream early Friday morning.

The vehicle was in front of an HSBC bank on West Sunrise Highway when it was stolen at around 2:15 a.m.

Authorities recovered the vehicle in Valley Stream a short time later.

It’s not clear how it was stolen. Authorities say there was no threat of violence, and it’s possible that the vehicle may have been left open with the keys in it.

It’s not immediately known if any money or other valuables were stolen from the armored car.