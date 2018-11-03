  • TV10/55

Filed Under:Brooklyn, Brooklyn Heights, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for two men accused of drawing swastikas on homes in Brooklyn.

Police released surveillance images of the men they’re looking for.

The symbols of hate were found on the steps and garage doors of several homes in Brooklyn Heights.

It happened Tuesday evening, along Garden Place between Joralemon and State Streets.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crimestoppers website atWWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

