ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — High winds knocked down trees across the Tri-State area Saturday.

One of the downed trees was blamed for a house fire in New Jersey. A car was lifted off the ground and left dangling like a toy wrapped in a power line. A big tree toppled right over, taking the lines down with it.

Next thing the family who lives there knew, they were smelling smoke.

“I was in my room, I heard a bang, the lights were flickering on and off and that’s when my sister called me,” Englewood resident Kaele Celedon said.

Celedon and her two siblings walked outside their home on Tracey Place around 2:30 p.m. to find the massive tree outside snapped, crushing both their aunt’s cars and dragging down power lines.

“Then we saw smoke in the house,” Celedon said.

Everyone in the home evacuated, and nobody was inside the vehicles when they were crushed. Fire companies from Englewood, Hackensack, and Teaneck responded to the scene and placed the blaze under control in about 15 minutes.

A similar scene played out on Long Island, where a large tree came down in an Amityville yard and destroyed the roof of a home. No one was home, but the structure may no longer be liveable.

In Yaphank, a tree fell onto a vehicle around 2:30 p.m. near the Baseball Heaven Sports Complex on Sills Road, crushing the windshield and hood. A nearby vehicle was damaged by a branch from the tree.

Luckily, no injuries were reported in any of the cases.

