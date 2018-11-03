  • TV10/55

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s nearly Christmas time again and one group is world famous for “kicking off” the holidays – The Radio City Rockettes.

This year’s “Christmas Spectacular” featuring the Rockettes starts next week and it’s bigger than ever.

Four members of the famous dance group, Joanna, Laura, Melinda, and Alyssa, spoke with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu about the upcoming show.

1103rockettes Rockettes Kick Off Holiday Season With Annual Christmas Spectacular

Members of the Radio City Rockettes (Credit: CBS2)

The dancers also shared the secret to performing their signature kicks.

1103rockettekick Rockettes Kick Off Holiday Season With Annual Christmas Spectacular

(Credit: CBS2)

The Radio City Christmas Spectacular starts on Friday, Nov. 9 and runs until Jan. 1.

FOR MORE ABOUT THE ROCKETTES AND THIS YEAR’S SPECTACULAR: Click here

