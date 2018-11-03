NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man and woman they say attacked another man following a confrontation inside a Chinese take-out restaurant in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was waiting for food with a 26-year-old friend inside 103 Graham Avenue in Williamsburg on Halloween night when the suspect, holding a glass bottle and accompanied by an unidentified woman, stepped between them. A verbal dispute between the three men turned violent when police say the suspect threw the bottle, striking the 28-year-old in the face.

The victim chased the alleged bottle hurler across the street, where the two men wrestled to the ground. That’s when police say the suspect’s accomplice approached the victim and slashed him in the neck with a sharp object.

The attackers fled north on Graham Avenue, where police say they entered an apartment building at 160 Boerum Street for a brief period before taking off again in an unknown direction.

The victim walked to Woodhull Hospital, where he was treated for multiple lacerations to his face and neck.