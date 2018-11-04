  • TV10/55

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn man behind the push to correct the spelling of the “Verrazzano” Bridge is honored for his efforts.

Robert Nash of Dyker Heights received a copy of the legislation signed by Gov. Cuomo Saturday, which adds another “z” to the name of the bridge.

1104nash Brooklyn Man Honored For Fixing Verrazano Bridge Spelling

Robert Nash of Dyker Heights (Credit: CBS2)

The change reflects the name of Italian explorer Giovanni da Verrazzano.

The nation’s longest suspension bridge had been spelled with one z for more than 50 years. Nash, whose grandfather helped build the bridge, started a petition to finally get it corrected.

“Whenever we go over the bridge, we say your grandfather built this bridge and now we can say ‘Grandfather built it and the grandson helped correct the spelling finally’ so, it’s a great feeling,” Nash told CBS2.

1104sign Brooklyn Man Honored For Fixing Verrazano Bridge Spelling

Signs near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge (Credit: CBS2)

The large signs on each end of the bridge will be changed right away, but all other misspelled signs will be changed when they wear out.

Comments
  1. Anton Mikofsky says:
    November 4, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Thank but longer name takes up more space everywhere. BTW, Verrazzano met a tragic end on 3d voyage. Landed on beach on Guadeloupe, he was killed & EATEN by CARIB cannibals!!!!!

    Reply Report comment

