NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were frightening moments in Brooklyn on Sunday after a suspicious package containing hand grenades was found.

The incident happened on 71st Street and Narrows Avenue in Bay Ridge.

CBS2 has learned the grenades, as many as six, were inactive, the kind you can buy in a military surplus store.

They were apparently thrown out by a resident who was cleaning out their house — and were spotted by someone who was passing by.

The NYPD took no chances, though, and called in the bomb squad to investigate.

