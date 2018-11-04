NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Disturbing video showing a Rikers Island jail guard attacked by an inmate.

Surveillance cameras captured the fight on Oct. 5. The inmate threw the officer to the ground and then punched him several times.

The brawl continues off-screen as the suspect picks up a garbage can and throws it at the guard.

A Department of Correction spokesperson said the inmate has been placed in restrictive housing. The officer was not seriously hurt.

The head of the correction officers’ union released a statement saying: “This video and others like it are another reminder of why the officer-to-inmate ratio in the NYC DOC needs to change.”

The department released its own statement which reads in part: “We are using every tool possible to help officers do their jobs in a secure environment.”