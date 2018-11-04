  • TV10/55On Air

Rikers Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Disturbing video showing a Rikers Island jail guard attacked by an inmate.

Surveillance cameras captured the fight on Oct. 5. The inmate threw the officer to the ground and then punched him several times.

The brawl continues off-screen as the suspect picks up a garbage can and throws it at the guard.

fight Surveillance Video Shows Inmate Guard Fight At Rikers Island

Surveillance video captured a fight between an inmate and a guard inside the jail at Rikers Island on Oct. 5, 2018. (Photo: NYC Department of Correction)

A Department of Correction spokesperson said the inmate has been placed in restrictive housing. The officer was not seriously hurt.

The head of the correction officers’ union released a statement saying: “This video and others like it are another reminder of why the officer-to-inmate ratio in the NYC DOC needs to change.”

The department released its own statement which reads in part: “We are using every tool possible to help officers do their jobs in a secure environment.”

