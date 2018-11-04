NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama have been busy on the campaign trail ahead of the crucial midterm elections on Tuesday.

And they aren’t the only familiar faces out stumping for candidates, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported Sunday.

Compared to presidential races, midterms don’t usually get much of a voter turnout.

But this year is different. The majority control of Congress is up for grabs. A record number of people are expected to go to the polls on Tuesday. Millions have already voted.

With just two days to go until Election Day, the heavy hitters are out making the final push to get out the vote. The control of Congress is in the balance, but President Trump was in Georgia stumping for GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp.

“To protect your jobs, defend your borders, fight for your values, and continue to make America great again,” Trump said.

Obama has been busy campaigning for Democrats in the Midwest. On Sunday, he was in Indiana for Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly to express how critical each vote is.

“America is at a crossroads. The healthcare of millions is on the ballot. A fair shake for working families is on the ballot. Perhaps most importantly, the character of our country is on the ballot,” Obama said.

There are 35 Senate races and 435 House seats to be decided. Big races in our area include the Senate race in New Jersey, where incumbent Robert Menendez is taking on challenger Bob Hugin. And in New York, congressional seats are especially close in Long Island’s 2nd District, where Republican Peter King is fighting Democratic newcomer Liuba Grechen Shirley to keep his seat.

Recent polls suggest Democrats may have a chance to reach at least 218 seats in the House to take back the majority. But Anthony Salvanto, CBS News’ director of elections and surveys, says Democrats need those voters who usually don’t come out for midterms.

“If those folks don’t show up… we’ve rerun the models, Republicans hold the House. Dems only get to 215, a little gain but not close enough,” Salvanto said.

Most election analysts expect Republicans to maintain their majority in the Senate, but with a record number of voters expected to hit the polls it is clearly to early to call.

“Every vote counts. If I didn’t vote it would be on my conscience,” one person said.

Early voting has reached some impressive numbers. At least 12 states have already surpassed where their early voting numbers were in 2014, CBS2’s Sanchez reported.