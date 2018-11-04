NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The world once again turned its attention to the Big Apple on Sunday for 2018 TCS New York City Marathon.

More than 50,000 runners from across the globe pushed themselves to the limit to traverse each of the five boroughs over a whopping 26 miles and change.

Along the route, 2.5 million spectators will cheer and thousands of heavily armed NYPD officers will stand guard, keeping everyone in attendance safe. That’ll include uniformed and undercover cops in the air, water, and ground looking for anything suspicious and ready to act if something looks awry.

MORE: NYPD Ramps Up Security Ahead Of 2018 TCS New York City Marathon

The race began on Staten Island, with the first group of runners setting off at 8:30 a.m. They’ll all make their way through Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx before arriving at the finish line in Central Park.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock is taking part in this year’s race and has been documented her journey Sunday morning.

CBS2’s Marc Liverman was also on hand at the race’s starting line to speak with runners from around the country taking part in the five-borough race.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Manuela Schär of Switzerland won her second New York City Marathon in a row competing in the women’s wheelchair division.

And @manuelaschaer 🇨🇭 makes it 2 #TCSNYCMarathon titles in a row, breaking the tape in the women's wheelchair division! pic.twitter.com/FH2HWP7OdP — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 4, 2018

American Daniel Romanchuk took home the title of NYC Marathon winner in the men’s wheelchair division.

Daniel Romanchuk 🇺🇲 is your 2018 #TCSNYCMarathon men's wheelchair division champion! pic.twitter.com/hSqUDVxZE4 — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 4, 2018

CBS New York will have more on Vanessa’s progress and all the big winners and inspiring finishes throughout the day.