MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A former Rutgers football player arrested for his role in a murder plot will remain in jail until at least Wednesday.

Izaia Bullock is due at a hearing on Nov. 7 to learn whether he will be freed while awaiting trial.

The hearing had been set for Friday, but was rescheduled.

1030rutgers Rutgers Football Player Remains In Jail After Murder Plot Arrest

Izaia Bullock (Credit: CBS2)

Middlesex County prosecutors have charged the 22-year-old Piscataway man with attempted murder, conspiracy, and cyber harassment.

Authorities say Bullock had been plotting to murder the family members of an acquaintance.

Rutgers University kicked the junior linebacker off the team following his arrest. The school added that it was also starting its own disciplinary investigation into the charges against the former student-athlete.

