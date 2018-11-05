It’s a gloomy one out there this afternoon with some light to moderate rain. Outside of that, it will be breezy at times with temps primarily stuck in the low and mid 50s.

The rain will taper to a drizzle this evening, and for the most part, it looks like it will be done with by the overnight hours. As for the temperatures, they’ll hold nearly steady in the low 50s.

We’ll catch a break part of tomorrow morning before showers make a comeback. With this round though, we’ll be working with a slightly warmer air mass, so some rumbles of thunder aren’t out of the question. In addition to this, there may be a strong thunderstorm capable of producing damaging winds, so do be on the lookout.

By Wednesday, we finally catch a break with brighter skies and temperatures a little closer to normal.