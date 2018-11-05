CAMPAIGN 2018NY, NJ, CT: When & Where To Vote, ID Needed, Free Rides To Polls, What's On The Ballot And More...
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

It’s a gloomy one out there this afternoon with some light to moderate rain. Outside of that, it will be breezy at times with temps primarily stuck in the low and mid 50s.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight1 11/5 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The rain will taper to a drizzle this evening, and for the most part, it looks like it will be done with by the overnight hours. As for the temperatures, they’ll hold nearly steady in the low 50s.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k 11/5 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We’ll catch a break part of tomorrow morning before showers make a comeback. With this round though, we’ll be working with a slightly warmer air mass, so some rumbles of thunder aren’t out of the question. In addition to this, there may be a strong thunderstorm capable of producing damaging winds, so do be on the lookout.

nu tu 7day auto weather app2 11/5 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

By Wednesday, we finally catch a break with brighter skies and temperatures a little closer to normal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s