NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Jury selection begins Monday in the federal trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The alleged drug kingpin is accused of running a cartel that laundered billions of dollars while overseeing ruthless kidnappings and murders.

As CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported Monday, security will be tight for both Guzman and the potential jurors. Each time he’s appeared in Brooklyn federal court, he’s been escorted by a police motorcade from Manhattan, shutting down part of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Guzman’s defense attorneys have argued the level of security creates a public spectacle that’s prejudicial to jurors.

The judge has ordered the jury to remain anonymous and partially sequestered.

Guzman was captured in Mexico in 2016 and extradited to the United States to stand trial. He’s accused of running a massive drug trafficking operation, along with money laundering, kidnapping and murder.

The trial is expected to last about four months.

If convicted, Guzman faces life behind bars.