NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Opening statements will get underway Monday in the murder trial of a man accused of strangling and sexually assaulting Queens jogger Karina Vetrano in 2016.

The 30-year-old was attacked while running alone near her family’s home in Howard Beach. Her father discovered her body in a marsh later that night.

“Her last moment alive was fighting this evil savage,” Vetrano’s mother, Cathy, said.

Chanel Lewis, 22, was charged with murder and sexual abuse in her death.

“Karina helped us identify this person. She had the DNA under her nails, she had touch DNA on her back, and there was more DNA on the cellphone,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce.

Police tracked Lewis to his East Brooklyn home, where he allegedly confessed to strangling Vetrano. He also voluntarily gave a DNA sample, which came back a match.

Following Lewis’s arrest, his father painted a much different picture of his son.

“Whatever I heard, he wouldn’t have done it,” Richard Lewis said.

The Legal Aid Society is representing Lewis and says it has “serious doubts” about the evidence gathering and police activities leading to his arrest.

Vetrano’s parents just want justice to be served.

“Myself and my family owe everything to the NYPD and can only ever hope to bring justice to my daughter, Karina, through them and their hard work,” said her father, Phillip Vetrano.

Lewis has pleaded not guilty to murder and sex abuse charges. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.