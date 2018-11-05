  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Queens, Sunnyside

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for two men they say punched a 64-year-old man in Queens, leaving him with a serious head injury.

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2 in Sunnyside.

Police said the men were crossing the street near Queens Boulevard and 43rd Street when they got into an argument with the victim, who was sitting in a stopped car.

One suspect punched the man in the head through an open window, police said.

search for suspect in queens assault Police: Men Punch 64 Year Old Driver Following Dispute At Queens Intersection

(Credit: NYPD)

The victim initially refused medical attention, but later was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a serious head injury.

Police said the suspects took off heading east on Queens Boulevard.

They’re described as black men in their late teens or early 20s. One was last seen wearing a black jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans. The other was seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, blue pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

