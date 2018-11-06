CAMPAIGN 2018NY, NJ, CT: When & Where To Vote, ID Needed, Free Rides To Polls, What's On The Ballot And More...
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

1105weather3 11/6 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

A mild but possibly active Election Day lies ahead. The best times to hit the poles would be very early this morning and after 5 p.m. During the “lunch break” there is a significant threat for a passing shower and even a few storms.

1105weather4 11/6 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

A quick gusty wind will accompany some of these storms too. Not a washout, but really just a few tough hours. Temps will be comfortable at least. We will be above average in the mid 60s, with a moderately higher humidity, it will feel a little sticky.

1105weather5 11/6 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

By wake up time Wednesday we can expect wonderful sunshine with cooler temps feeling like the upper 50s. Grab the umbrella today just in case!

1105weather1 11/6 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s