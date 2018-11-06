By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A mild but possibly active Election Day lies ahead. The best times to hit the poles would be very early this morning and after 5 p.m. During the “lunch break” there is a significant threat for a passing shower and even a few storms.

A quick gusty wind will accompany some of these storms too. Not a washout, but really just a few tough hours. Temps will be comfortable at least. We will be above average in the mid 60s, with a moderately higher humidity, it will feel a little sticky.

By wake up time Wednesday we can expect wonderful sunshine with cooler temps feeling like the upper 50s. Grab the umbrella today just in case!