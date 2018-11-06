NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a man they say sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy in Queens.

It happened at 5:20 p.m. Sunday in an alley behind the Hands Deli at Merrick Boulevard and 233rd Street.

Police say the suspect is known as “Mel” and has previously been spotted in the neighborhood.

The victim also lives in the area.

The boy was taken to North Shore Manhasset Hospital where he was treated and released.

“Mel” is described as approximately 250 lbs., 6’0″ tall, with brown eyes, bald with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray NY Mets baseball cap, black sneakers, a gray t-shirt, black hooded sweatshirt, a black bubble vest, black jeans and an earring in his left ear.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, tweeting @NYPDTips, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.