CAMPAIGN 2018NY, NJ, CT: When & Where To Vote, ID Needed, Free Rides To Polls, What's On The Ballot And More...
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Queens, sexual assault

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a man they say sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy in Queens.

It happened at 5:20 p.m. Sunday in an alley behind the Hands Deli at Merrick Boulevard and 233rd Street.

sexassaultsuspect NYPD: Man Sexually Assaults 13 Year Old Boy Behind Queens Bodega

The NYPD says a man who goes by “Mel” allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy behind a Queens bodega. (credit: NYPD)

Police say the suspect is known as “Mel” and has previously been spotted in the neighborhood.

The victim also lives in the area.

The boy was taken to North Shore Manhasset Hospital where he was treated and released.

“Mel” is described as approximately 250 lbs., 6’0″ tall, with brown eyes, bald with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray NY Mets baseball cap, black sneakers, a gray t-shirt, black hooded sweatshirt, a black bubble vest, black jeans and an earring in his left ear.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, tweeting @NYPDTips, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s