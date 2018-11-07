NEW YORK (Hoodline) – From live competitive painting to mock trivia debates, there’s plenty to enjoy in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Art Battle New York at (Le) Poisson Rouge

See masterpieces created before your eyes this Friday night. Art Battle New York is a competitive painting series where 12 artists will compete in timed rounds of live painting.

When: Friday, November 9, 6-10 p.m.

Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.

Admission: $15 in advance; $20 at the door

Dimitrije Vasiljevic Quintet

Unwind from your week with award-winning jazz pianist and composer Dimitrije Vasiljevic. With his quintet, the New Orleans-based jazz player released the record Accidental Nomad in 2018, and his music has been described as “iridescent and captivating,” by All About Jazz.

When: Friday, November 9, 10-11:30 p.m.

Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.

Admission: $15

2018 IDEAS O2O Blockchain & Data Analytics Hackathon

Blockchain developers, startups and enthusiasts won’t want to miss blockchain hackathon at Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business this Saturday. Competitors will tackle two-day projects using industry trends, real world applications and more, while startups will have opportunity to pitch their ideas to venture capital investors.

When: Saturday, November 10, 9:30 a.m.- Sunday, November 11, 5 p.m.

Where: Gabelli School of Business Room 334, Fordham University-Lincoln Center Campus, 140 W. 62nd St.

Admission: Free

Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival: Fall Edition

Sample wines, ciders and other autumnal beverages, along with light bites from Brooklyn-based restaurants at the fall edition of the Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival. General admission includes wine and food samples and a custom-etched crystal tasting glass that guests can take home. New York State wines and other beverages will be available for purchase, as well as food from many of the participating food companies.

When: Saturday, November 10, 1-10 p.m.

Where: The Landing at Industry City (Building 2; enter on 2nd Ave btw. 37/36 St), 220 36th St

Admission: $59 for tasting 2-5 p.m. or 7-9 p.m.; more ticket options available

Golden Hornet’s The Sound of Science featuring Jeffrey Zeigler

Celebrate the world premiere of “The Sound of Science,” a new album celebrating science through music, at National Sawdust this Saturday. The concert will feature eight brand-new pieces, written for amplified cello and electronics, by seven international composers. Inspired by the research of various scientific minds, the pieces aim to represent research “that has shaped humanity as a whole.”

When: Saturday, November 10, 7 p.m.

Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. 6th St.

Admission: $29 in advance; $34 at the door

VERSUS: Big vs. Small

Also this Saturday night: Guest experts will come together to debate serious and not-so-serious topics at Caveat. Expect trivia, interactive games and prizes.

When: Saturday, November 10, 9-11 p.m.

Where: Caveat, 21A Clinton St.

Admission: $12 in advance; $15 at the door

