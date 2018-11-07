NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A rare duck that went viral online after finding a new home in Central Park has gone missing.

The Mandarin duck, known for its multicolored feathers and hot pink bill, is native to East Asia.

It created quite a splash when it was spotted in Central Park.

The bird was first spotted on Oct. 10th and videotaped in a now viral video. It was last spotted in Turtle Pond last Friday.

“While we are not tracking the Mandarin duck, we’ve noted that he’s appeared healthy and has regularly moved between water bodies in Central Park. We don’t know his exact location at this time,” the Parks Department said in a statement. “Almost all ducks migrate seasonally. While we’re happy to have had him visit our parks, it’s important to remember that at some point he may leave New York for warmer temperatures.”

Since it was first spotted, New Yorkers and tourists are swarming to the pond in the southeast corner of the park near 59th and Fifth.

Bird watcher Dave Barrett says the duck’s disappearance shouldn’t be a cause for concern since ducks fly.

Barrett suspects the duck probably moved to another water area on its own – perhaps the Central Park reservoir – where it wwasn’t being constantly swamped with attention.

Barrett told CBS2’s Jessica Layton the duck disappeared for two weeks in October before being found in the 79th Street Boat Basin.

Barrett says it’s one of the most colorful ducks you can find.

“It’s beautiful. That’s the thing that is getting people’s imaginations fired… It’s the most beautiful duck, probably in the world,” Barrett said.

“I took a couple hundred [pictures] because it’s a rare bird and I was trying to get some action shots, and I got some of it flying,” photographer David Newsham said.

Bird experts said they don’t think the duck will migrate for the winter, but it should survive here in New York.

The city doesn’t plan on removing the duck unless it appears to be unhealthy or in danger.

Right now, neither seem to be the case.