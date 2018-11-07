ELECTION RESULTSWho Won What? Check Returns In New York And New Jersey Races, Including County-By-County Totals
Filed Under:Hate crimes, Local TV, New York, NYPD, NYPD Crime Stats

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill will discuss the city’s latest crime statistics Wednesday.

This comes as the number of hate crimes is on the rise.

Most recently on Nov. 3, a group of teens was caught on camera throwing a metal pipe through a synagogue window, then hitting a Hasidic Jewish boy’s religious garb and pushing a young girl in Brooklyn.

Last Thursday, racist messages were scrawled on the African Burial Ground National Monument in Lower Manhattan.

That same day, anti-Semitic graffiti was found inside a Brooklyn synagogue ahead of a political event with “Broad City” star Ilana Glazer. Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the state’s Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate and 26-year-old James Polite was charged in the case.

Two other men were arrested Monday for allegedly drawing swastikas on Brooklyn homes.

Tensions remain high in wake of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

