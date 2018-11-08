WATCHCBS Los Angeles Coverage Of Thousand Oaks Shooting
CBS2 Weather headlines

Today’s looking just as good if not better than yesterday with sunshine and few cirrus clouds in the mix. However, temps will be running about 5-10° cooler, so plan on wearing the jacket while you’re out and about.

nu tu 7day auto weather app5 11/8 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We’ll sneak by with another mostly clear night and generally light winds. That said, temps will drop off quite nicely with the 20s in reach across some of the more distant suburbs.

jl morning lows map 11/8 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Clouds will take over tomorrow with rain developing in the afternoon, especially late. Then, by tomorrow night, we’re expecting periods of heavy rain until things wrap up around midnight. When all is said and done, .5-2″ of rain is expected with localized flooding not out of the question.

jl rain friday 31 11/8 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We’ll be on the backside of this system on Saturday where windy conditions are expected. In addition to this, colder air will be rushing in, so temperatures in the 40s will feel more like the 30s!

