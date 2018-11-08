WATCHCBS Los Angeles Coverage Of Thousand Oaks Shooting
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Target store in downtown Brooklyn late Wednesday night.

It happened at the Target in the City Point Shopping Center.

Police say four people were following the 26-year-old suspect when he turned and opened fire.

Carlton Spencer, 25, was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital Center where he died.

The other three who were following the suspect are also in custody.

