Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Target store in downtown Brooklyn late Wednesday night.
It happened at the Target in the City Point Shopping Center.
Police say four people were following the 26-year-old suspect when he turned and opened fire.
Carlton Spencer, 25, was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital Center where he died.
The other three who were following the suspect are also in custody.
Sᴛᴀʀᴛ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ! Gʀᴇᴀᴛ ᴊᴏʙ ғᴏʀ sᴛᴜᴅᴇɴᴛs, sᴛᴀʏ-at-home moms or anyone needing an extra income… You only need a computer and a reliable internet connection… Mᴀᴋᴇ $90/h and up to $12000 a month by following link at the bottom and sɪɢɴɪɴɢ ᴜᴘ… You can have your first check ʙʏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴇɴᴅ ᴏғ ᴛʜɪs ᴡᴇᴇᴋ…
visit This Site ———->>> Smart-Cash12.com