NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Medical Examiner is expected to testify at the trial of Chanel Lewis, accused of murdering Queens jogger Karina Vetrano.

Two detectives took the stand Thursday during the third day of the trial.

CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez is in the courtroom.

The detectives presented their account of how they collected evidence at Spring Creek Park in Howard Beach, Queens where Vetrano was murdered.

The evidence they collected included one of her ear buds and one of her running shoes. The prosecution appears to be laying out the painstaking efforts NYPD detectives went through to preserve the evidence without possible contamination, Sanchez reported.

Lewis’ attorneys are picking apart the evidence collection, questioning detectives’ protocol in labeling and mapping out the evidence items, perhaps trying to show how mistakes could have been made.

Vetrano’s parents, her sister and several other family members and friends were in the courtroom. Chanel Lewis’ mother was also there. His father has not been present for any of the trial so far, Sanchez reported. It is believed he may testify in the coming days.